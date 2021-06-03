Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 66,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.4639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

