Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Hits $114.23 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $114.23 million and approximately $833,191.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01018920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,657.88 or 0.09400412 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,538,280 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.