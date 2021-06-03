Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $21.00 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $21.00 million and $146,708.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00493751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 545,692,990 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

