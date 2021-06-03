Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. 13,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 66,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $8,121,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

