COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Shares Down 0.3%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 4,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 75,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COVA Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA)

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

