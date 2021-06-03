Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Up 6.3%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 1,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,840.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,003,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

