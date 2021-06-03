Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Cap of $20.34 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $20.34 million and $411,985.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.01184448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.48 or 0.99984194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034127 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.