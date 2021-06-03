Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits Market Cap of $14.98 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $199,078.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.09 or 0.00054222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.01016618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09349238 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

