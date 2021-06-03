Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

