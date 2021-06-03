Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 139,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,376 shares of company stock worth $4,899,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

