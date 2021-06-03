Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

