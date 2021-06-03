Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 3,209,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74.

