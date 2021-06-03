Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.50. 343,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

