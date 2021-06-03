SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 4,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

