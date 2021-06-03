C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AI traded down $7.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 77,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,039. C3.ai has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

