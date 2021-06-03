Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.82. 7,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.