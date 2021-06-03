Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.01. 36,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

