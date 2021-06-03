Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $135.24. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

