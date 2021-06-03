Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.