Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.74 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $169.96 million and $632,937.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

