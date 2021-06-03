Sharder Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $190,650.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sharder has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.60 or 0.09393108 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.