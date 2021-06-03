Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,255. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

