Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. 2,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.88. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

