Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.41. 22,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

