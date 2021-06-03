Nvwm LLC Purchases 445 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

