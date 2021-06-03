Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $61.34. 67,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

