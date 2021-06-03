Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 174,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459,967. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

