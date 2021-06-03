Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 15,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GANX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

