Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

GNOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.