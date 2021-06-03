AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.02. 579,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

