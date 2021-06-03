W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $231.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,588. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

