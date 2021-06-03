W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 16,944 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 497,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

