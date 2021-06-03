Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $3.19 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00008203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $158.50 million and $6.06 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00329246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.25 or 0.01198229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,987.37 or 1.00194066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034302 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,656,253 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

