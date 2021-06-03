Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0540 on Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and $11.74 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01018920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,657.88 or 0.09400412 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

