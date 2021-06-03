$1.49 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. NICE posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.31. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.