$1.49 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. NICE posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.
Shares of NICE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.31. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
