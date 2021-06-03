Insider Buying: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) insider Mary Ploughman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$24,020.00 ($17,157.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,371.64, a quick ratio of 146.21 and a current ratio of 146.31.
About Plenti Group
See Also: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.