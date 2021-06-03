Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 694,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.