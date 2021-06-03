PSI Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

