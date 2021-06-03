Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,839. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

