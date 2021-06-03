AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 17,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.