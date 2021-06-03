Hazelview Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 4.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,726,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,689. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.