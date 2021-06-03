iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.47. 4,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,122. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

