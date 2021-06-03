Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 715.5% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,147,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,041,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 933,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,551. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

