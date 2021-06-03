TPI Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 21,682 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.