Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 23,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,098. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

