Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.37. 184,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,783. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

