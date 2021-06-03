Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.04. 34,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

