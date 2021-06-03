Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.