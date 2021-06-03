Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESTC traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.97.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

