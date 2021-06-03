Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.60)-$(0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $782-$788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.61 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.10) EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $9.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.49. 51,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97. Elastic has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

